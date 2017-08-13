501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » People from across Europe…

People from across Europe protest logging in Polish forest

By The Associated Press August 13, 2017 2:49 pm 08/13/2017 02:49pm
Share
People take part in a protest against large-scale government logging in the Bialowieza Forest, Poland, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017.The logging has been the source of a standoff between the conservative Polish government in Warsaw and the European Union, with Warsaw ignoring an order by the EU court to immediately stop the logging. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

WARSAW (AP) — Hundreds of people have gathered in an ancient forest in Poland to protest the widespread logging the government has ordered there.

The Bialowieza Forest, one of Europe’s last primeval woodlands and a UNESCO World Heritage site, is the subject of a heated political dispute over the logging ordered by Poland’s conservative ruling Law and Justice party.

Environmentalists and the European Union oppose the logging, while the government argues it is necessary to fight a bark beetle infestation.

Environmentalists from Germany, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic and elsewhere in Europe joined Polish activists on Sunday to oppose what they see as destruction of the natural site.

The government has defied a July order by the EU’s Court of Justice to immediately stop the cutting.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News Government News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Restaurants in Rehoboth and Dewey

Beach-bound? Check out these restaurant recommendations from WTOP employees.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?