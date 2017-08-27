501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Panionios beats Apollon 2-0…

Panionios beats Apollon 2-0 to stay perfect

By The Associated Press August 27, 2017 6:13 pm 08/27/2017 06:13pm
Share

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Panionios is one of only two Greek league teams to maintain a perfect record after two rounds, defeating Apollon Smyrnis 2-0 Sunday.

Defending champion Olympiakos, which beat Lamia 1-0 Saturday, also has six points.

Wingback Ehsan Hajsafi opened the scoring for hosts Panionios in the 39th with a solo effort, splitting the defense and scoring from close range.

Lazaros Lambrou made it 2-0 in the 56th after a swift exchange of passes with Fiorin Durmishaj.

Also, Panathinaikos stumbled into its second 0-0 draw, this time against visiting Levadiakos. AEK Athens also played to a scoreless draw at Giannena, and PAOK beat Kerkyra 3-1.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

See what the White House looks like after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?