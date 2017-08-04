501.5
OSCE urges Poland show ‘restraint’ against critical reporter

By The Associated Press August 4, 2017 4:08 am 08/04/2017 04:08am
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The OSCE says it is concerned about legal steps the Polish government is taking against a reporter who alleges the defense minister has longstanding ties with Russian military agents and members of the Russian mafia.

Tomasz Piatek, an investigative reporter for the daily Gazeta Wyborcza, published his allegations about Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz in a new book, “Macierewicz and his Secrets.”

The ministry filed a complaint with military prosecutors accusing Piatek of “using force or threats against a public official” and “public insults or humiliation of a constitutional body,” crimes that bring up to three years of prison.

The Vienna-based Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe called on Poland Thursday to show “restraint” in reacting to the book “in order to protect freedom of the media.”

