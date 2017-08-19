501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Olympiakos beats Larissa 4-1…

Olympiakos beats Larissa 4-1 in Greek league opener

By The Associated Press August 19, 2017 4:39 pm 08/19/2017 04:39pm
Share

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Olympiakos began the defense of its Greek league title by defeating visiting Larissa 4-1 on Saturday.

Costas Fortounis opened and closed the scoring but it was defender Diogo Figueiras who made his mark in the game with two goals in three minutes – one for each side.

Figueiras put the ball into his own net in the 71st while trying to keep it from reaching a Larissa striker and then put his team up 3-1 with a long-range shot.

Also, Giannena won at Asteras 2-1, and newcomer Lamia earned its first points ever in the top-flight with a scoreless draw at Xanthi.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

'Her name is ringing out now'

Hundreds of mourners packed into a downtown Charlottesville theater to remember Heather Heyer, killed during last weekend's protests. See photos of the memorial.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?