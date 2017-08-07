501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Oh baby! Woman gives…

Oh baby! Woman gives birth at German techno festival

By The Associated Press August 7, 2017 2:13 am 08/07/2017 02:13am
Share

BERLIN (AP) — A woman has given birth to a baby girl at a techno festival in Germany.

Public broadcaster SWR reports that the 20-year-old was unaware she was pregnant until giving birth at the festival campsite late Saturday.

Organizers of the Nature One festival at a former U.S. military base in southwestern Germany were quoted Sunday as saying the child would get a ticket for life once she turns 16.

Mother and child were taken to a nearby hospital and are reportedly doing well.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News Life & Style Living News Trending Now World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Winners: WTOP's 2017 Top 10 contest

The votes are in! See who has the best barbecue, brews and brunch in the D.C. area!

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?