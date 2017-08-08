Not a pretty picture: Fellaini faces mockery after Super Cup

SKOPJE, Macedonia (AP) — The scene was the Super Cup against Real Madrid, and it wasn’t a pretty picture for Marouane Fellaini.

Still, the Manchester United star had something to laugh about following the 2-1 loss in Macedonia. An Associated Press photograph of Fellaini’s distorted face beside the ball attracted plenty of attention in mainstream and social media.

Fellaini took to Twitter in good humor to joke about the battered image, posting the photo with the accompanying note: “Thank you to everyone who posted & sent me this.”

