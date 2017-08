By The Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — The French soccer federation says it has received Neymar’s international transfer certificate from its Spanish counterpart, more than a week after Paris Saint-Germain signed the Brazilian from Barcelona.

The hold-up prevented Neymar from making his PSG debut last Saturday against Amiens after completing his world-record 222 million euro ($262 million) transfer.

PSG plays Guingamp on Sunday.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.