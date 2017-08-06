501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Netherlands wins women's European…

Netherlands wins women’s European soccer championship

By The Associated Press August 6, 2017 1:04 pm 08/06/2017 01:04pm
Share
Vivianne Miedema, number 9, of the Netherlands celebrates with teammate Lieke Martens after she scores her side's fourth goal during the Women's Euro 2017 final soccer match between Netherlands and Denmark in Enschede, the Netherlands, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Post)

ENSCHEDE, Netherlands (AP) — Striker Vivianne Miedema scored twice Sunday as The Netherlands beat Denmark 4-2 to win its first Women’s European Championship title.

Nadia Nadim gave Denmark an early lead from the penalty spot before Miedema and then Lieke Martens scored to put the host nation in front. Denmark captain Pernille Harder equalized in the 33rd.

Sherida Spitse restored the Dutch lead after the break with a free kick that rolled wide of the wall and into the corner. Miedema sealed the victory in the 89th with her second goal.

The frenetic match was played in front of a sell-out crowd of more than 28,000 fans, including Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik, at FC Twente’s stadium in the eastern city of Enschede.

The success of the Dutch women’s team is in stark contrast to the country’s men, who failed to qualify for last year’s European Championship in France and is struggling to reach next year’s World Cup in Russia.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Sales tax holidays for Md., Va.

See when D.C. Maryland and Virginia are having their sales tax holidays — and which items are tax-exempt.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?