MotoGP champion Marquez takes pole position for Austrian GP

By The Associated Press August 12, 2017 10:01 am 08/12/2017 10:01am
SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Defending MotoGP champion Marc Marquez took pole position for the Austrian GP on Saturday, sharing the front row with Ducati riders Andrea Dovizioso and Jorge Lorenzo.

Honda rider Marquez, who was unhurt when he slid off his bike in the final practice session earlier Saturday, timed 1 minute, 23.235 seconds in his fastest lap on the 4.318-kilometer (2.683-mile) Red Bull Ring for his 70th career pole. Dovizioso and Lorenzo trailed by 0.144 and 0.386 seconds, respectively.

Six-time MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi on Yamaha posted the seventh fastest time, while last year’s winner, Suzuki rider Andrea Iannone, was 10th.

With eight races to go, Marquez leads the overall standings with 154 points, ahead of Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales with 140 and Dovizioso with 133.

