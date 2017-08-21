501.5
Migrant family in Germany names daughter after Angela Merkel

By The Associated Press August 21, 2017 10:25 am 08/21/2017 10:25am
In this Aug. 17, 2017 file photo, German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during an election campaign event in Annaberg-Buchholz, eastern Germany. German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday Aug. 20, 2017 stood by her decision to open Germany's borders to hundreds of thousands of refugees two years ago, a move she has previously defended as a necessary response to a humanitarian emergency. Asked during a pre-election television event with voters whether she would do things differently if faced with the same situation, Merkel said in retrospect, "I still think my decision was right." (Sebastian Kahnert/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Meet one of Germany’s newest residents: Angela Merkel Muhammed.

The little girl was born last week to a migrant couple who fled Syria’s bloody war and decided to name her in honor of the 63-year-old German chancellor whose policies allowed them to start a new life in 2015.

The St. Franziskus Hospital in the western city of Muenster told the dpa news agency Monday that the little girl’s first name is Angela, her middle name is Merkel, and last name is their family name of Muhammed.

But she’s not the first new Angela Merkel. Dpa reports another baby was given the chancellor’s name by a family seeking asylum in the city of Duisburg in 2015.

