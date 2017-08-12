501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Migrant aid group suspends…

Migrant aid group suspends rescue ship off Libya, cites risk

By The Associated Press August 12, 2017 11:51 am 08/12/2017 11:51am
Share

ROME (AP) — Doctors Without Borders is temporarily suspending the activity of its migrant rescue ship due to alleged threats from Libya’s coast guard.

The humanitarian group said Saturday that the rescue coordination center operated by Italy’s coast guard has informed it that the Libyan threats pose a security risk.

The group says Libyan authorities declared their own rescue area, extending into international waters, on Friday.

Doctors Without Borders says its medical crew will keep working from a ship operated by another aid group while its own vessel, Prudence, isn’t operating.

Humanitarian groups have had ships monitoring the Mediterranean Sea outside of Libya’s territorial waters to help rescue many of the hundreds of thousands of migrants trying to reach Europe on distressed smugglers’ boats.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Africa News Europe News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Restaurants in Rehoboth and Dewey

Beach-bound? Check out these restaurant recommendations from WTOP employees.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?