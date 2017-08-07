501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Merritt is headline act…

Merritt is headline act as world track enters Day 4

By The Associated Press August 7, 2017 1:16 pm 08/07/2017 01:16pm
Share
United States' Aries Merritt competes in a men's 110-meter hurdles first round heat during the World Athletics Championships in London Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

LONDON (AP) — Aries Merritt will be looking to get a second gold at the Olympic Stadium, five years after he won the 110-meter hurdles at the London Games.

Since the 2012 Olympics, Merritt has had a kidney transplant. But the world-record holder is back near his best at this year’s world championships.

He will face Olympic champion Omar McLeod of Jamaica and defending champion Sergey Shubenkov of Russia.

Other finals Monday are the women’s hammer throw 1,500 meters and triple jump.

The men’s sprinters hit the track again for the heats in the 200, but both Usain Bolt and Justin Gatlin are not in the event.

___

More AP track coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/London2017

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News Other Sports Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Winners: WTOP's 2017 Top 10 contest

The votes are in! See who has the best barbecue, brews and brunch in the D.C. area!

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?