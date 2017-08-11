501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Merkel: ex-Stasi prison in…

Merkel: ex-Stasi prison in Berlin ‘painful’ reminder of past

By The Associated Press August 11, 2017 7:03 am 08/11/2017 07:03am
Share

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says the government is committed to helping maintain the memorial at a former East German secret police prison, calling it an “authentic and thus painful” reminder of communist-era excesses.

During her first public appearance following a summer vacation, Merkel used the upcoming 56th anniversary of the construction of the Berlin Wall by the communist regime to criticize left-wing extremism.

Standing Friday outside the former Hohenschoenhausen prison that was operated by the East German Stasi secret police, Merkel said “it seems a long time ago but it reminds us strongly of the need to advocate for freedom and democracy.”

The memorial is undergoing renovations, with some 12 million euros ($14 million) in financing from the federal government as well as funding from the city of Berlin.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?