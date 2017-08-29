501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Merkel calls on Turkey…

Merkel calls on Turkey to release jailed German citizens

By The Associated Press August 29, 2017 5:01 am 08/29/2017 05:01am
Share

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is calling on Turkey to release German citizens swept up in the aftermath of a failed coup attempt, calling their imprisonment “unjustified.”

Turkey has arrested about 10 Germans in recent months on charges the German government considers dubious.

Mentioning German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yucel and several others by name, Merkel told reporters Tuesday, “our demand is very clear: those people who are in prison should be freed.”

The arrests have contributed to worsening relations between Berlin and Ankara, which have also been strained by other issues.

Merkel says “this is a very complicated phase of our relationship” with Turkey.

She says “we would like better relations, but that has something to do with the fulfillment of the principles of the rule of law.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News Middle East News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Harvey slams Texas

Harvey came ashore as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in 13 years and the strongest to strike Texas since 1961’s Hurricane Carla, the most powerful Texas hurricane on record.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?