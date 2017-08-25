Man arrested over assault on police at Buckingham Palace

501.5
By The Associated Press August 25, 2017 4:54 pm 08/25/2017 04:54pm
LONDON (AP) — A man armed with a knife was detained outside London’s Buckingham Palace Friday evening, and two police officers were injured while arresting him, police said.

The Metropolitan Police force says two officers suffered minor injuries while detaining the suspect, who is being held on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assaulting police.

Police said the officers did not require hospital treatment. No other injuries were reported.

A large number of police vehicles could be seen in the Mall, the wide road outside the palace.

Buckingham Palace is one of London’s main tourist attractions, and the London home of Queen Elizabeth II. The queen, however, usually spends August in Scotland at her Balmoral estate with family members.

