Lyon stays unbeaten but drops points in 0-0 draw at Nantes

By The Associated Press August 26, 2017 1:22 pm 08/26/2017 01:22pm
PARIS (AP) — Lyon maintained its unbeaten start to the French league but failed to break down a stubborn Nantes in a 0-0 draw on Saturday.

Lyon enjoyed more possession with Brazilian defender Marcelo and forward Bertrand Traore having chances saved early on.

Nantes, which is coached by Claudio Ranieri — the Italian who led Leicester to English Premier League glory two seasons ago — showed good organization but scant threat for most of the game considering it was the home side.

Lyon hit the woodwork twice midway through the second half.

Traore struck the post and forward Nabil Fekir’s follow up strike cannoned off the crossbar.

Midfielder Jules Iloki had the first shot on target for Nantes in the 81st minute, but goalkeeper Anthony Lopes saved with his foot.

Moments from the end, defender Nicolas Pallois struck the bar in a late rally for Nantes.

Lyon is fourth while Nantes is in mid-table.

Later Saturday, Nice was away to Amiens.

Also, it was: Bordeaux vs. Troyes; Caen vs. Metz; Dijon vs. Montpellier, and Toulouse vs. Rennes.

Defending champion Monaco, which has won its opening three games on the back of Radamel Falcao’s five goals, is at home to Marseille on Sunday.

Also on Sunday, it is: Guingamp vs. Strasbourg and Angers vs. Lille.

League leader Paris Saint-Germain beat Saint-Etienne 3-0 on Friday for a fourth straight win.

