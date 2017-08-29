501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Liverpool signs Naby Keita…

Liverpool signs Naby Keita from Leipzig for next season

By The Associated Press August 29, 2017 5:55 am 08/29/2017 05:55am
Share
FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2017 file photo Leipzig's Naby Keita, right, and Schalke's Daniel Caligiuri, left, vie for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and RB Leipzig at the Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Liverpool has reached an agreement to sign Naby Keita from German club Leipzig, with the Guinea midfielder moving to Anfield at the end of this season. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool has reached an agreement to sign Naby Keita from German club Leipzig for next season.

Liverpool announced the transfer of the 22-year-old Guinea midfielder on Tuesday without disclosing a fee. British media reported Liverpool has activated a release clause of 48 million pounds ($62 million), which would be a club record.

Keita, a dynamic central midfielder, scored eight goals in 31 Bundesliga games last season and helped Leipzig finish in second place. The team will play in the Champions League this season for the first time.

Keita says his “commitment to RBL remains absolute” and that “until I join my new club next summer, I will remain an interested supporter from a distance.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Africa News Europe News Latest News Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Harvey slams Texas

Harvey came ashore as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in 13 years and the strongest to strike Texas since 1961’s Hurricane Carla, the most powerful Texas hurricane on record.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?