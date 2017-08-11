501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Lithuanian court OKs extradition…

Lithuanian court OKs extradition in US phishing case

By The Associated Press August 11, 2017 7:10 am 08/11/2017 07:10am
Share

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — A Lithuanian businessman suspected of tricking more than $100 million out of Google and Facebook in an elaborate cybercrime case should be extradited to the United States, a local court ruled Friday.

The Lithuanian Court of Appeal in Vilnius ruled that Evaldas Rimasauskas must be handed over to the U.S., where he will be tried for wire fraud, money laundering and aggravated identity theft. He allegedly posed as one of the companies’ suppliers, an Asian computer hardware manufacturer, and tricked them into accepting fraudulent invoices. Google earlier said it had detected the fraud and alerted authorities.

Rimasauskas has denied the charges. If convicted, he could face a lengthy prison sentence.

“Lithuania has a bilateral extradition agreement with the U.S. and this case meets all criteria,” judge Algimantas Valantinas told reporters. “The United States has launched an investigation into this crime, so the request to hand over this citizen of Lithuania was legitimate and motivated.”

Rimasauskas’ lawyer, Linas Kuprusevicius, said his client “cannot expect a fair and impartial trial in the United States,” and claimed the extradition request lacked key information, but the court dismissed these statements.

Friday’s decision is final. A date for the handover will be announced later this month.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Cyber Security Europe News Latest News Tech News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?