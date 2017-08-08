501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Life-saving drones used to…

Life-saving drones used to rescue swimmers off French coast

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 9:19 am 08/08/2017 09:19am
Share
Lifeguard Geoffrey Leventec pilots a rescue drone from the beach of Biscarrosse, southwestern France, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. A cutting-edge lifesaving initiative is taking flight again this summer off France's popular Atlantic beach destinations: the rescue drone. Following a successful launch in 2016, three airborne life-saver drones are being operated in the southwestern Nouvelle-Aquitaine region spots until September to come to the aid of swimmers struggling in choppy water.(AP Photo/Bob Edme)

PARIS (AP) — It could be the “Baywatch” of the future.

A cutting-edge lifesaving initiative — the rescue drone — is taking flight again this summer off France’s popular Atlantic beaches.

Following a successful launch in 2016, three airborne life-saver drones are being operated in the southwestern Nouvelle-Aquitaine region until September to come to the aid of swimmers struggling in choppy water.

At 80 kilometers an hour, the 3.9 kilogram drone buzzes to the danger spot four minutes faster than a lifeguard and is programmed to neatly drop a life buoy to the water.

Anthony Gavend, from drone manufacturing company HELPER, says Tuesday the time gained “means the difference between life and death.”

Gavend said it was the first such initiative in the world and helped some 50 swimmers in difficulty last year.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News Latest News Living News Tech News Travel News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?