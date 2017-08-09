501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Kosovo: 6 Russians, 5…

Kosovo: 6 Russians, 5 Serbs detained near border with Serbia

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 4:03 am 08/09/2017 04:03am
Share

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The Kosovo police say they have detained six Russian and five Serb nationals for illegally crossing the border from Serbia.

The force said in a statement that those detained Tuesday were traveling in two vehicles when they were stopped near the Kosovo-Serbia border.

They are being held by the border police and authorities have notified Russia’s diplomatic office in Kosovo.

Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in 2008, a move not recognized by Moscow or Belgrade.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Winners: WTOP's 2017 Top 10 contest

The votes are in! See who has the best barbecue, brews and brunch in the D.C. area!

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?