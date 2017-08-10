501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Jews ask Poland's leader…

Jews ask Poland’s leader to denounce rising anti-Semitism

By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 7:36 am 08/10/2017 07:36am
Share

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The leaders of Poland’s Jewish community have written to the country’s most powerful politician, urging him to denounce rising anti-Semitism which they say is leaving them on edge.

Anna Chipczynska, the head of Warsaw’s Jewish community, told The Associated Press on Thursday the letter to Jaroslaw Kaczynski was sent last week. She said the community hadn’t yet received a reply.

In the letter she and Leslaw Piszewski, who oversees all Jewish communities in Poland, said they fear that Poland is becoming less secure for Jews.

They noted “an intensification of anti-Semitic attitudes in Poland, a brutality of language and behavior, some of which are directed against our community.”

Kaczynski is the leader of the nationalist ruling Law and Justice party. The party spokeswoman wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?