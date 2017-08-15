Italy to host fall G-7 interior ministers summit on security

ROME (AP) — Italy will host a summit of G-7 interior ministers centered on security issues in the fall.

Italian Interior Minister Marco Minniti says the meeting is being organized at the request of Italy’s G-7 partners: Canada, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan and the United States.

Italy currently holds the rotating helm of the Group of Seven industrialized nations.

Minniti said at a news conference Tuesday that while the threat of a terror attack remains high in Italy, there is “no trace of an imminent threat” or attack.

He said that since the start of 2015, Italy has expelled 199 foreigners suspected of being security threats after showing initial signs of radicalization but “not reaching the attack plan stage.”

Minniti says the G-7 summit would probably be held in October.

