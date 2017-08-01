501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Italian bank Intesa SanPaolo…

Italian bank Intesa SanPaolo sees Q2 profits dip

By The Associated Press August 1, 2017 8:40 am 08/01/2017 08:40am
Share

MILAN (AP) — Italian bank Intesa SanPaolo says its second-quarter profit dipped as trading earnings fell and interest income was flat.

Italy’s second-largest bank by assets said Tuesday that net income dropped 7 percent to 837 million euros ($988 million) in the three months through June, compared with 901 million euros a year earlier.

The net profit figure excludes a 3.5 billion euro cash-injection from a government fund for taking over the good assets of two failing banks in the northeast Veneto region.

Net fees and commission income and interest income were flat at 1.8 billion euros. Trading profit dipped 22 percent to 365 million euros in the same period last year.

The bank’s core Tier 1 capital ratio, a key measure of the bank’s strength, was 13 percent.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

August Entertainment Guide 2017

Fill up your calendar with these events around town.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?