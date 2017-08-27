501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » IS claims Brussels knife…

IS claims Brussels knife attacker is one of their own

By The Associated Press August 27, 2017 3:22 am 08/27/2017 03:22am
Share
Police secure the scene in downtown Brussels after a reported attack on Belgian Army soldiers on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. Belgium's anti-terror crisis center says soldiers have "neutralized" a man in downtown Brussels, amid media reports that the man may have been shot after attacking troops with a knife. (AP Photo/Sylvain Plazy)

BRUSSELS (AP) — The Islamic State news agency Aamaq has claimed the Brussels attacker who assaulted three soldiers with a knife as an Islamic State group soldier.

In a statement Sunday, it said he carried out the Friday evening attack in response to calls to target countries of the coalition that is fighting IS.

Belgian prosecutors have opened an attempted terrorist murder probe after attacker assaulted the soldiers while shouting “Allahu akbar!” — Arabic for “God is great.” He was shot dead by troops.

The Federal Prosecutor’s Office said the man was known to police for assault charges but had no previous terror-related offenses. The suspect, a Belgian citizen of Somali origin, was also carrying a fake firearm and copies of the Quran.

IS often claims attacks by people who have no known link to the group.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

See what the White House looks like after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?