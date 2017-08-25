501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Independent news agency chief…

Independent news agency chief in Azerbaijan arrested

By The Associated Press August 25, 2017 12:29 pm 08/25/2017 12:29pm
Share
In this photo taken on Thursday, July 23, 2015, Mehman Aliyev, the Turan news agency's director poses for a photo in the Turan news agency's office in Baku, Azerbaijan. A court in Azerbaijan on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017 ordered to arrest Aliyev for three months pending an investigation on tax evasion charges, a move the opposition has denounced as the attack on the freedom of speech. (AP Photo/Aziz Karimov)

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — A court in Azerbaijan on Friday jailed the head of an independent news agency pending an investigation on tax evasion charges, a move that the opposition denounced as an attack on freedom of speech in the ex-Soviet nation.

The court in Azerbaijan’s capital of Baku put Turan news agency director Mehman Aliyev in prison for three months. He was arrested Thursday night.

Tax authorities have accused Aliyev of failing to pay the equivalent of nearly $22,000 in taxes in 2014-2016.

His lawyer, Fuad Agayev, called the charges political, saying that Turan has fully paid all taxes.

“The charges are absolutely unfounded and have no legal grounds,” he said.

Turan has denied the charges. It said its bank accounts have been blocked by authorities, forcing it to halt operations starting Sept. 1.

International rights groups have repeatedly criticized the oil-rich Caspian nation for cracking down on independent media and opposition activists.

The opposition Musavat party and National Council movement criticized Aliyev’s arrest as the latest attack on media freedom and called for his release.

“The tax agency has been used as a weapon against independent media,” the National Council said.

Azerbaijan’s journalists association has appealed to the country’s president to intervene in the case.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

See what the White House looks like after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?