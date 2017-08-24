501.5
Ibrahimovic signs new 1-year deal at Man United

By The Associated Press August 24, 2017 9:17 am 08/24/2017 09:17am
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Zlatan Ibrahimovic has signed a new one-year deal with Manchester United.

United made the announcement on Thursday.

Ibrahimovic was released during the offseason after one season with the English club, which finished prematurely because of a serious knee injury. He has been recovering at United over the summer.

He says “I am back to finish what I started.”

