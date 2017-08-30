501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Hungary extends state of…

Hungary extends state of emergency due to migrant crisis

By The Associated Press August 30, 2017 12:14 pm 08/30/2017 12:14pm
Share
FILE - In this April 28, 2017 file photo a police officer with a dog patrols along the border fence on the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, 180 kms southeast of Budapest, Hungary. The Hungarian government has decided on a six-month extension, until March 2018, of the state of emergency declared early last year because of the migrant crisis. Government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said Wednesday Aug. 30, 2017 that strict border controls were still needed because the “threat of terrorism in Europe has increased” in the summer months. (Zoltan Gergely Kelemen/MTI via AP, file)

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The Hungarian government has decided to extend by six months, until March 2018, the state of emergency declared early last year because of the migrant crisis.

Government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said Wednesday that strict border controls were still needed because the “threat of terrorism in Europe has increased” recently.

Hungary’s razor-wire fences, built on its borders with Serbia and Croatia in late 2015, have practically stopped the flow of migrants through the country.

Human rights groups and international organizations have repeatedly called attention to the alleged violent treatment of migrants by police, as well the poor conditions in border transit zones where asylum-seekers are made to await a decision on their applications.

About 400,000 migrants passed through Hungary in 2015 before the fences were erected.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Floodwaters overtake Houston

Forty inches of rain has fallen over Houston with more to come as levees and dams gave way, adding to the catastrophic flooding.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?