Huddersfield beats Newcastle to make it 2 wins out of 2

By The Associated Press August 20, 2017 10:35 am 08/20/2017 10:35am
Huddersfield Town's Tom Ince, right, and Newcastle United's Javier Manquillo in action during their English Premier League soccer match at the Kirklees Stadium, Huddersfield, England, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)

HUDDERSFIELD, England (AP) — Huddersfield made it two wins out of two at the start of its first Premier League season by beating Newcastle 1-0 on Sunday, condemning its fellow promoted team to a second successive loss.

Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy scored in the 50th minute to secure the victory over Newcastle.

It was Huddersfield’s first top-flight game at home since 1972 — 20 years before the formation of the Premier League.

Huddersfield opened the season by beating Crystal Palace 3-0 last weekend, while Newcastle lost 2-0 to Tottenham in the first round.

