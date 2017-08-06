501.5
Heptathlon, marathon dominate early going at worlds

By The Associated Press August 6, 2017 5:34 am 08/06/2017 05:34am
Belgium's Nafissatou Thiam looks on between attempts in the high jump of the heptathlon during the World Athletics Championships in London Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Leonore Schick)

LONDON (AP) — The heptathlon enters its final day with Olympic champion Nafi Thiam and Carolin Schaefer in the chase for gold at the world championships.

Other finals on Sunday are the two marathon races, the women’s 100 meters and pole vault, and the men’s shot put.

After the Americans went 1-2 in the men’s 100 meters with Justin Gatlin taking gold and reducing Usain Bolt to bronze, Olympic champion Elaine Thompson will be seeking to get one back for Jamaica. Tori Bowie leads the U.S. challenge.

The U.S. team could well win more medals with Ryan Crouser favored to add the world title to his Olympic shot put gold.

