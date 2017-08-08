501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Germany welcomes Turkey's OK…

Germany welcomes Turkey’s OK for lawmakers to visit troops

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 7:35 am 08/08/2017 07:35am
Share

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has welcomed Turkey’s decision to allow lawmakers to visit German troops stationed at a NATO airbase near the Turkish city of Konya.

Turkey has been blocking German lawmakers’ requests to visit their troops in the country in recent months amid souring relations between Berlin and Ankara.

German news agency dpa quoted the country’s defense minister saying Tuesday that it was “a good solution” that the seven lawmakers could take part in a visit by NATO officials Sept. 8.

Ursula von der Leyen noted that the nine German troops were part of a NATO air surveillance mission supporting the alliance’s fight against the Islamic State group.

A spat over lawmaker access to German troops at the Incirlik based prompted Germany to move troops from there to Jordan.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News Middle East News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?