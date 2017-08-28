501.5
German pair suspected of drawing ‘kill list’ of left-wingers

By The Associated Press August 28, 2017
BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say authorities have raided the homes and workplaces of two people who apparently opposed the country’s policy on migrants and are suspected of drawing up a “kill list” of left-wingers.

Federal prosecutors said the searches took place in the northeastern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Monday. They said the two suspects, who discussed refugee and migration policies with others in online chat groups, believed those policies would cause an increase in crime and a collapse of public order.

Prosecutors said the two had bought ammunition for their legally acquired weapons, and are believed to have “seen the crisis they feared as an opportunity to hold and kill with their weapons representatives of the left-wing political spectrum.”

