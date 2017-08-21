501.5
German nationalists try reviving migration as election topic

By The Associated Press August 21, 2017 7:40 am 08/21/2017 07:40am
Alice Weidel, left, and Alexander Gauland, right, top candidates of the German AfD (Alternative for Germany) party for the upcoming general elections, attend a press conference in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s anti-immigrant AfD party is pushing to make the influx of migrants into the country a major election issue as it battles with flagging support before the Sept. 24 vote.

More than 1 million migrants entered Germany in 2015-2016. Alternative for Germany leaders Alexander Gauland and Alice Weidel told reporters Monday that had led to an overwhelmed educational system and an “Islamization of society,” among other issues.

The AfD’s support has dropped to 7 percent in the most recent polls from double that at the height of the immigration crisis.

Support for Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative bloc dropped during that time too but has rebounded to about 39 percent. Merkel’s campaign speeches have focused more on the country’s growing economy and record low unemployment.

