501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » German nationalist leader: Trump…

German nationalist leader: Trump should tweet less

By The Associated Press August 28, 2017 7:52 am 08/28/2017 07:52am
Share
FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2017 file photo, Alice Weidel, co-top candidate of the German AfD (Alternative for Germany) party for the upcoming general elections, sits in front of a news tv screen as she awaits a press conference in Berlin, Germany. Alice Weidel, one of AfD’s top leaders, told foreign reporters Monday, Aug. 28, 2017 Donald Trump should devote more energy to governing and less to tweeting, but she insists the U.S. president’s performance has no influence on her party’s popularity. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn,file)

BERLIN (AP) — A leader of the nationalist Alternative for Germany says Donald Trump should devote more energy to governing and less to tweeting, but insists the U.S. president’s unpopularity in Germany is not harming her party’s standing ahead of next month’s elections.

The party has an anti-migration and anti-Islam stance often compared with Trump’s positions, and members welcomed Trump’s election and some of his policies. However, he’s unpopular in Germany.

Alternative for Germany hopes to enter parliament in Sept. 24 elections.

Alice Weidel, one of its top leaders, told foreign reporters Monday: “If I had a wish list, I would like Donald Trump to tweet less, clean up his own shop more and deal more humbly with his governmental responsibility.”

Weidel said Trump’s performance has “no influence” on her party’s popularity.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
2016 Election News 2016 Presidential Election News Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

See what the White House looks like after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?