German magazine slammed for Trump “Nazi salute” cover

By The Associated Press August 25, 2017 4:26 am 08/25/2017 04:26am
BERLIN (AP) — This week’s cover of a popular German news magazine depicting U.S. President Donald Trump draped in the American flag while giving a stiff-armed Nazi salute is drawing sharp criticism from a prominent Jewish group.

Stern magazine’s illustration is part of a cover story headlined “Sein Kampf,” which translates as “His Struggle” and is a play on Adolf Hitler’s infamous “Mein Kampf.”

Los Angeles-based Simon Wiesenthal Center says it’s been “outspoken in criticizing President Trump for failing to make a distinction between Nazis and KKK protesters and those who opposed them” but “the depiction of the president as a latter-day Hitler by a major German publication is untrue and beyond the pale.”

It says “Germans must surely know that by misappropriating” Nazi symbols, “they belittle and becloud” past crimes.

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News National News World News
