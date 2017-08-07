501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » German factory production drops…

German factory production drops unexpectedly in June

By The Associated Press August 7, 2017 2:46 am 08/07/2017 02:46am
Share

BERLIN (AP) — German factory production dropped unexpectedly in June but economists say there are still good signs for longer-term growth.

The Federal Statistical Office said Monday that June industrial output was down 1.1 percent over the previous month with drops in the production of capital, consumer and intermediate goods. Economists had predicted a slight rise, but only energy sector production grew.

The drop followed a 1.2 percent rise in May, and ING economist Carsten Brzeski notes that despite the disappointing June numbers, production this year has been strong overall, and says there are indications of a turnaround ahead.

He says “low inventories and stronger new orders bode well for industrial production in the coming months,” adding “the German economy is still on track to post another strong quarter. “

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Consumer News Europe News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Winners: WTOP's 2017 Top 10 contest

The votes are in! See who has the best barbecue, brews and brunch in the D.C. area!

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?