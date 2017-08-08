501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » German court says height…

German court says height rules for police are unfair to men

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 12:14 pm 08/08/2017 12:14pm
2 Shares
Johanna Fee Dillmann, female police applicant, stands in front of the court in Duesseldorf, Germany, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. The court has nixed the minimum height requirement for police recruits in Germany’s most populous state, arguing that it is unfair to men. The case was brought by the female applicant who was rejected because she is 161.5 centimeters (63.58 inches) tall. That’s 1.5 centimeters shorter than the minimum height required of women, which is 163 centimeters. (Ulrike Hofaehs/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — A court has nixed the minimum height requirement for police recruits in Germany’s most populous state, arguing that it is unfair to men.

The case was brought by a female applicant who was rejected because she is 161.5 centimeters (5 feet 3 inches) tall.

That’s 1.5 centimeters shorter than the minimum height required of women, which is 163 centimeters. Male police recruits in North Rhine-Westphalia state have to be at least 168 centimeters tall.

Duesseldorf administrative court judges noted Tuesday that the state’s differing height requirements were introduced to correct the gender imbalance among applicants, which is skewed toward men.

In disqualifying the height requirement for men, the court automatically eliminated it for women too.

The court ordered authorities to reinstate the application of the 22-year-old plaintiff, Johanna Fee Dillmann.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?