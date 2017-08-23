501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » German ambassador meets with…

German ambassador meets with 2 citizens imprisoned in Turkey

By The Associated Press August 23, 2017 3:21 am 08/23/2017 03:21am
Share

BERLIN (AP) — The German Foreign Ministry says its ambassador to Turkey has met with two of its citizens imprisoned in Turkey and both are “doing well, considering the circumstances.”

The ministry said in a brief statement released early Wednesday morning that Ambassador Martin Erdmann had met with German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yucel and German human rights campaigner Peter Steudtner.

The two are among about 10 Germans arrested in recent months by Turkey on charges the German government considers dubious and has protested. The arrests have contributed to worsening relations between Berlin and Ankara.

The ministry said Erdmann had “intensive” talks with both prisoners, each meeting lasting about an hour. It gave no further details.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News Middle East News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Millions watch eclipse across US

An estimated audience of 200 million people watched the moon move in front of the sun, either in person, on TV or online.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?