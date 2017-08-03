501.5
French president welcomes likely Neymar transfer

By The Associated Press August 3, 2017 7:03 am 08/03/2017 07:03am
FC Barcelona's Neymar arrives at the Sports Center FC Barcelona Joan Gamper in Sant Joan Despi, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. Neymar has arrived at Barcelona's training grounds amid widespread rumors that the Brazil striker could make a record-breaking move to Paris Saint-Germain. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is welcoming the likely arrival of Brazilian soccer star Neymar at Paris-Saint Germain in a record $262 million deal.

Macron met with PSG President Nasser al-Khelaifi on the sidelines of a charity event Thursday, and told him “congratulations, I understand there’s been some good news.”

Al-Khelaifi responded only with a big smile.

While neither mentioned Neymar’s name, it’s been all over French media and social networks since the striker announced his departure from Barcelona Wednesday after four trophy-filled seasons.

Neymar is expected in Paris in the coming days.

France’s budget minister also has reason to celebrate. Gerald Darmanin said Thursday on France-Inter radio “It’s better that this football player pays his taxes in France than elsewhere.”

