501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » France's Total buying Maersk…

France’s Total buying Maersk Oil for $7.45 billion

By The Associated Press August 21, 2017 5:52 am 08/21/2017 05:52am
Share

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — French oil company Total is strengthening its position in the North Sea with the acquisition of Danish conglomerate AP Moller-Maersk’s oil business for $7.45 billion.

The sale of Maersk Oil is part of Maersk’s major restructuring which will see it focus on its core transport and logistics arms.

As part of the deal, the company will get $4.95 billion worth of Total shares. The French company will also assume some $2.5 billion worth of Maersk Oil debt.

Total Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanne said the addition of Maersk Oil will “create a leading international operator in the North West European offshore region, making Denmark a regional anchor point for Total’s North Sea business.”

AP Moller Maersk’s share price rose 4 percent in Monday trading, while Total’s was down 0.1 percent.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

'Her name is ringing out now'

Hundreds of mourners packed into a downtown Charlottesville theater to remember Heather Heyer, killed during last weekend's protests. See photos of the memorial.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?