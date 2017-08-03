501.5
France, UK, Japan want speedy vote on new NKorea sanctions

By The Associated Press August 3, 2017 1:10 pm 08/03/2017 01:10pm
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — France, Britain and Japan are hoping for a speedy vote on a U.N. resolution that would impose new sanctions against North Korea following its tests of an intercontinental ballistic missile. But Russia says the text still needs to be discussed and there’s no agreement yet.

The United States gave China, North Korea’s neighbor and ally, a proposed resolution several weeks ago and ambassadors from both countries said on July 25 they were making progress. Several diplomats said the two countries are close to agreement.

France’s U.N. Ambassador Francois Delattre said Thursday his government would like to see a resolution adopted “in the very coming days.” Britain’s U.N. Ambassador Matthew Rycroft said he hopes it will be “very soon.” And Japan’s U.N. Ambassador Koro Bessho said “days rather than weeks.”

