France: Man reported detained in missing 9-year-old case

By The Associated Press August 31, 2017 6:28 am 08/31/2017 06:28am
This notice released on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, by Gendarmerie Nationale shows a call for witnesses and an undated portrait of a missing girl, Maelys, The notice, released on the Gendarmerie Nationale Twitter account, reads in French: "Call for witnesses" - "Worrying disappearance of a minor". French police are widening their search for a 9-year-old girl who disappeared during a wedding in the Alps, combing woods and streams and questioning more potential witnesses.(Gendarmerie Nationale via AP)

PARIS (AP) — French media reports say police have detained a man in connection with the search for a nine-year-old girl who went missing at a wedding party in the Alps.

A photo and description of the girl has been posted and tweeted across France since her weekend disappearance, and the local prosecutor opened a kidnapping investigation. The girl has been publicly identified only by her first name, Maelys.

BFM-TV reported that the man detained on Thursday had been seen around the wedding site in Pont-de-Beauvoisin, some 85 kilometers from Lyon in southwestern France.

No further information was immediately available on the detained man.

