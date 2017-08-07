501.5
Former V&A Museum director Martin Roth dies at 62

By The Associated Press August 7, 2017 5:52 am 08/07/2017 05:52am
BERLIN (AP) — Britain’s Victoria & Albert Museum says its former director Martin Roth has died. He was 62.

The German curator led the art and design museum between 2011 and 2016, overseeing hugely popular exhibitions including shows devoted to designer Alexander McQueen and pop icon David Bowie.

In a statement Monday, the museum called Roth “a committed Europhile and cultural ambassador.”

When he stepped down last year, Roth criticized Britain’s decision to leave the European Union, saying it was “destroying the future of our children.”

German news agency dpa said Roth died Sunday in Berlin following an unspecified illness. He had recently become president of Germany’s Institute for Foreign Relations.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said Roth had set “new benchmarks” during his career as a museum director.

