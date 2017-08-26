501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Finland police release man…

Finland police release man held in fatal knife rampage

By The Associated Press August 26, 2017 7:20 am 08/26/2017 07:20am
Share

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Finnish police say they have released a man in connection with the Aug. 18 stabbing attack in the western city of Turku that left two people dead and eight injured.

The National Bureau of Investigation said Saturday the man who was arrested Wednesday together with another suspect “is no longer suspected of any crime.”

Abderrahman Mechkah, an 18-year-old Moroccan asylum-seeker, is suspected of the rampage which police say deliberately targeted women and is currently being investigated as murder with possible terrorist intent.

Mechkah has acknowledged the stabbings, but denies the deaths they caused were murders. Police in Finland say they think he is using a false identity.

Three others are being held on suspicion they helped plan the attack.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

See what the White House looks like after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?