501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Finland names suspect in…

Finland names suspect in stabbings that killed 2, wounded 8

By The Associated Press August 21, 2017 9:03 am 08/21/2017 09:03am
Share
A person lights a candle in Turku Market Square, Finland, Sunday Aug. 20, 2017, as a memorial for the victims of Friday's stabbings in Turku. An 18-year-old Moroccan asylum seeker stabbed two people to death and wounded seven on Friday. (Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva via AP)

HELSINKI (AP) — A court in Finland has named the suspect in a stabbing rampage that killed two and wounded eight as 18-year-old Moroccan Abderrahman Mechkah, who is being treated in hospital after police shot him in the leg to subdue him in the south-western city of Turku.

According to court documents released Monday, regional police have requested the detention of Mechkah, a Moroccan asylum-seeker, on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, and terrorism crimes.

The regional court in Turku also said that four other Moroccans “are suspected of participation in the murders and attempted murders committed with a terrorist intent.”

Police investigators said they are exploring possible links to last week’s extremist attacks in Spain, where the main suspect at large is Moroccan, as were most of his known accomplices.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

'Her name is ringing out now'

Hundreds of mourners packed into a downtown Charlottesville theater to remember Heather Heyer, killed during last weekend's protests. See photos of the memorial.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?