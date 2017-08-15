501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Ex-government aide launching new…

Ex-government aide launching new party to keep UK in the EU

By The Associated Press August 15, 2017 4:12 pm 08/15/2017 04:12pm
Share

LONDON (AP) — A former chief of staff to the U.K.’s Brexit minister says he will launch a new political party next month with the goal of keeping Britain in the European Union.

James Chapman says he will officially kick off the centrist party, called the Democrats, at the People’s March for Europe rally in London on Sept. 9.

Chapman worked for Brexit Secretary David Davis until June, and has since become a vociferous critic of Britain’s decision to leave the 28-nation bloc.

In a statement released Tuesday by People’s March for Europe organizers, Chapman said the party’s goal would be “to reverse Brexit with no second referendum.”

Chapman has called for pro-EU members from both government and opposition parties to join him. So far, no lawmakers have publicly heeded his call.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

White supremacists clash with protesters in Charlottesville

A white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, erupted in violence Saturday, Aug. 13, when protesters and white supremacists clashed.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?