Ex-bodyguard defends candid Princess Diana documentary

By The Associated Press August 3, 2017 8:32 am 08/03/2017 08:32am
FILE- In this Wednesday, June 20, 1990 file photo, Britain's Princess Diana and Prince Charles, take shelter under an umbrella while attending the second day of the Royal Ascot horse race meet near London. A British television channel is broadcasting a new documentary on Princess Diana using video tapes in which she candidly discussed her marital problems and her strained relationship with the royal family. (AP Photo/Martyn Hayhow, File)

LONDON (AP) — A new documentary about Princess Diana has ignited controversy in Britain, with producers saying it offers insights into the strains of royal life and critics saying it’s pure exploitation.

Friends of the late princess have slammed a British broadcaster’s decision to air private recordings in which she speaks frankly about her unhappy marriage to Prince Charles, commenting on their sex life, her fury at her husband’s mistress and her love for another man.

But former bodyguard Ken Wharfe says Diana would “love” that the recordings are being broadcast in Britain for the first time. He says “she would say, people are actually listening to and hearing what I am saying.”

Channel 4 plans to air “Diana: In Her Own Words” on Sunday.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

