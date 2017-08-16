Everton signs Iceland midfielder Sigurdsson from Swansea

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton says it has signed Iceland midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson from Swansea for a club-record fee, further strengthening the team’s attacking options to compensate for the departure of striker Romelu Lukaku.

One of the Premier League’s most drawn-out transfers this summer was completed on Wednesday, with the 27-year-old Sigurdsson signing a five-year deal for a transfer fee that British media reported to be 45 million pounds ($58 million).

Wayne Rooney, Sandro Ramirez and Davy Klaassen are other attacking players to have joined Everton since the end of last season, as part of an outlay of around 135 million pounds ($175 million) on new players. The club recouped 75 million pounds ($97 million) in selling Lukaku to Manchester United.

