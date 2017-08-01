501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Eurozone economy picked up…

Eurozone economy picked up speed in the second quarter

By The Associated Press August 1, 2017 5:02 am 08/01/2017 05:02am
Share
The skyline of the banking district is reflected in a puddle after a heavy thunderstorm during the night in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

BRUSSELS (AP) — Europe’s economic expansion kept on rolling and even picked up a little speed in the second quarter.

The economy in the 19 countries that use the euro currency expanded by 0.6 percent compared to the quarter before and by 2.1 percent compared to a year earlier.

The official figures announced Tuesday compared with a 0.5 percent quarterly expansion in the first quarter.

The eurozone is being boosted by a growing global economy, buoyant consumer and business sentiment, and massive monetary stimulus from the European Central Bank.

The ECB has been reluctant to announce when it will dial back the stimulus in the form of bond purchases slated to run at least through year end. That’s because annual inflation at 1.3 percent remains below its goal of just under 2 percent.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Photos

Frugal dinner ideas that don’t require an oven

Wondering what to eat for dinner tonight? Try fixing up a refreshing no-cook dinner that leaves your oven completely out of the equation.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?