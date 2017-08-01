501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » EU: 23 cities keen…

EU: 23 cities keen to host UK-based agencies post-Brexit

By The Associated Press August 1, 2017 8:31 am 08/01/2017 08:31am
Share
The skyline of the banking district is reflected in a puddle after a heavy thunderstorm during the night in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union says 23 cities are competing to host the bloc’s medicines and banking agencies, which are based in Britain but must move before the country leaves the EU in 2019.

Competition to host the prestigious agencies has been hot, and the new homes for the agencies are likely to be the easiest and first of many Brexit issues resolved before Britain leaves.

The EU’s executive Commission said Tuesday it will makes its assessment public on Sept. 30. The deadline for submitting applications passed Monday.

Paris and Frankfurt are among eight cities vying for the European Banking Authority. Amsterdam, Athens, Barcelona, Copenhagen, Dublin and Vienna are among the 19 hoping to host the European Medicines Agency.

EU countries will pick the winners by secret ballot in November.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News Government News Health and Fitness News Latest News Living News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

August Entertainment Guide 2017

Fill up your calendar with these events around town.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?