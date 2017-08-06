501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Eiffel Tower: Police stop…

Eiffel Tower: Police stop man with knife defying security

By The Associated Press August 6, 2017 4:44 am 08/06/2017 04:44am
Share

PARIS (AP) — Paris police have arrested a man brandishing a knife who tried to breach security at the Eiffel Tower, and the monument was briefly evacuated.

The company that manages the tower said in a statement Sunday that no one was hurt in the incident, which occurred soon before closing time Saturday night. The tower reopened as usual Sunday morning.

Paris police say the man tried to force his way past security forces to go beneath the tower, but was quickly subdued. His identity wasn’t released, and his motives are unclear. An investigation is underway.

Monuments in the French capital are occasionally evacuated for security reasons, as the country remains on alert after deadly attacks since 2015.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Sales tax holidays for Md., Va.

See when D.C. Maryland and Virginia are having their sales tax holidays — and which items are tax-exempt.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?